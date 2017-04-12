Harrogate salon celebrates another two Master Colour Experts

Share Share +1 Shares 186

As well as celebrating its ninth birthday last month, Dangerfield & Keane is also celebrating principal stylists Kate Borgen and Rachel Hodgson becoming the latest members of the team to achieve the prestigious Master Colour Expert qualification following an intensive eight month training programme with Wella.

Kate, 24, and Rachel, 22, both Harrogate born and bred, join salon founder Gerri Keane and principal stylist Shane Singh, who achieved their Wella qualifications in 2015. Kate joined Dangerfield & Keane eight years ago and Rachel has worked at the Coldbath Road salon since she was 16.

Stylist Gerri Keane said: With just 150 Wella Master Colour Experts in the UK, most salons strive to have just one stylist with this qualification, so for us to have four is a fantastic achievement and evidence of our ongoing commitment to investing in training staff in order to ensure they can give clients the best service possible. Kate and Rachel were the only stylists from Harrogate to qualify on the course this year; it is an extremely testing and comprehensive training programme and we are really proud of them.

Kate said: This qualification will not only be an amazing tool in helping us to provide the best results for our clients, but we’ll also be able to pass on our wealth of knowledge to new team members coming on board who are just starting to learn about the science of colouring hair.

Rachel added: Getting the right training and influences early on in your career is really important, providing the understanding and skills needed to give the best advice to clients. Kate and I are so lucky that Dangerfield & Keane places such emphasis on training and development.

Established in March 2008, Dangerfield & Keane has grown from four staff to an 12-strong team over the last nine years as well as expanding its Coldbath Road premises.