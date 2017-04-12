Harrogate Borough Council urge people to help stop fly-tipping

Share Share +1 Shares 58

Businesses and homes across the Harrogate district are being urged to make sure they use licensed and legitimate companies to remove their waste.

Harrogate Borough Council is urging vigilance following a number of fly tipping incidents which have been traced back to companies who claim they dispose of waste correctly but who are in fact just dumping it at the side of the road and on private ground.

Under environmental legislation, anyone who produces, imports, keeps, stores, transports, treats or disposes of waste must take all reasonable steps to ensure that waste is managed properly. Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which offenders can be prosecuted. The courts have various powers available to them to tackle fly-tipping, including imprisonment, unlimited fines, orders to pay costs and an order to deprive rights to a vehicle used to commit the offence.

Although charges have come into force at the waste recycling points in the area, these are charges that have been introduced by North Yorkshire County Council.

The council is also making householders and businesses aware that they, too, could face enforcement action and could be fined if their waste hasn’t been disposed of correctly.

The council is urging everyone to check that the people removing their waste are authorised to do so by:

asking the waste carrier to provide their full address and telephone number

asking to see their waste carrier licence issued by the Environment Agency or

contacting the Environment Agency directly on 08708 506 506 and asking for a free instant Waste Carrier

Validation Check, or checking online on the Environment Agency website at:

www.gov.uk/guidance/access-the-public-register-for-environmental-information

Using unauthorised companies has led to a number of incidents of fly-tipping across the district in recent weeks.

Dean Richardson is Harrogate Borough Council’s Head of Safer Communities. He said: There are a number of unscrupulous organisations currently operating in the Harrogate district who claim to be legitimate waste removal companies but are simply taking people’s money and then just dumping the waste. We are urging people to be extremely vigilant when looking to use the services of a waste company and to do all they can to make sure they are using a legitimate service. Warning signs that the company may not be licensed include the company not having the right paperwork, providing only a mobile contact telephone number or providing a quote for removing the waste that is much, much cheaper than any other. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

The council has a domestic bulky waste collection service; for more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/bulkywastearticles