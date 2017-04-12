Community partnerships help school to create quiet space

Students are working with the community to create a sensory garden at Rossett School

A partnership between school and community will see Rossett School offer a quiet space to students – and take part in Harrogate in Bloom.

A new sensory garden, being designed by Year 11 students working towards Prince’s Trust Achieve Awards, is drawing support from community organisations across the town.

The garden is designed to help students with a range of needs, including autism and other challenges. It will also offer a space for students who have suffered a bereavement or other loss, and who need an area for quiet contemplation.

Teacher Jo Clark said: Schools are busy places with lots happening all the time. For some students with different needs, or who are going through a difficult time, a space where they can take time out and be quiet is vital.

The project has received support from Harrogate in Bloom’s team and the school has been invited to visit Harrogate Spring Flower Show in April. Backing has also been given by Harrogate Lions Club, Harrogate Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes, and Coun Jim Clark who represents the Harlow division for North Yorkshire County Council.

The school is hoping to be ready for judging as part of Harrogate in Bloom in the annual floral competition this summer.

Meanwhile, the garden will continue to evolve over the coming months, offering students the chance to learn about plants, gardening, wildlife and landscaping.

A Japanese area, including a pagoda and decking, will be created, reflecting the school’s 30-year partnership and exchange programme with Ishigami High School in Japan. Closer to home, the students are also planning a Dales flower garden area – and would like to hear from anyone who can help them create a dry stone wall.

Anyone interested in helping with the dry stone wall or other aspects of the sensory garden can email Jo Clark (jclark@rossettschool.co.uk) or Mark Fenton (mfenton@rossettschool.co.uk) or call the school on 01423 564444.

