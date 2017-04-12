Can you help officers track down wanted man Stephen Hill?

Share Share +1 Shares 12

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Stephen Hill (picture attached) who has been recalled to prison.

Hill, 30, has links to York and Selby and is believed to currently be in these areas.

He was released from prison under licence after being sentenced to five years for false imprisonment and theft in May 2012.

However, his licence has been recalled after he was suspected of committing further offences.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Hill or has information about his whereabouts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.

Please quote reference number 12170045226 when passing on information.