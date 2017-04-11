Ivy Collection commits to Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 367

The Ivy Collection have submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council for change of use of 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate. This is the unit currently occupied by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Subject to planning approval they will invest heavily in the unit creating one of the first Ivy Collection restaurants in the North of England. The development will create 110 New jobs.

A spokesperson on behalf of The Ivy Collection commented: Harrogate is such an historic town and we very much look forward to joining the community. Subject to planning approval It is our intention to open the restaurant in November this year

The Ivy Collection is part of Richard Caring’s Caprice Holdings Group which owns some of the leading restaurants in London including the collection’s historic namesake. Each of the Ivy Collection’s sites evokes the timeless glamour associated with The Ivy, while celebrating their own locations.

Currently there are brasseries in Covent Garden, Chelsea, Kensington, Bristol and Soho, as well as neighbourhood cafes in St John’s Wood, Marylebone & Wimbledon village.

Christian Evans from the developers behind the project, Lateral Property Group commented: The Ivy Collection is the culmination of many years work by Lateral Property Group redeveloping a number of key assets on Parliament Street. This proposed investment clearly demonstrates Harrogate’s role as one of the UK’s leading leisure and retail destinations. It is an incredible coup for Harrogate and should act as a fantastic additional anchor to the town centre.