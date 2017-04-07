Incident of fly tipping in Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council are looking at an incidence of fly-tipping.

Waste was left near to the entrance of the sewerage works at the end of Bachelor Gardens in Bilton.

Patrick Kilburn, Harrogate Borough Council’s Head of Parks and Environmental Services said: Harrogate Borough Council takes the issue of fly tipping extremely seriously.

We are aware of the incident which has occurred at the entrance to the sewerage works in Bilton and officers have visited the site today to see if we can ascertain who is responsible with the view of launching a prosecution. The fly tipping has now been removed.

We would encourage anyone who has any information concerning who is responsible for the fly tipping to contact the council on 01423 500 600.