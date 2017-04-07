Harrogate Borough Council spend £1/4 million on bike race without a business case

Share Share +1 Shares 131

Harrogate Borough Council have committed £250,000 of public money to host a finish stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The spend is made up of £100,000 as event hosting fee to the organiser and £150,000 for event management costs.

The Harrogate Informer has spent a number of weeks seeking clarification on the spend, but failed to gain any clarity.

We have asked requested a copy of a business and it has not been forthcoming.

Following the return of a Freedom of Information Request, HBC confirmed that there was not a business case in place and that justification for the spend was based upon the Tour de France.

The Tour de France received a very mixed response from many Harrogate Businesses, with one large retailer reporting a loss of trade of over £10,000 for what would have been expected.

Additionally, although the event is on the 29 April 2017, Harrogate Borough Council are unwilling to provide any information on the the finish-line entertainments. Although it is believed to be of a similar style to the Tour de France finish, nothing has been released.

For £1/4 million spend most businesses would put a business case together, but that is not the case here.

We have actively tried to work with the Council to gain a greater understanding around the event but this has been received with resistance.

We will endeavour to seek further clarity on how your money will be spent.