Over 900 scooters took part in a run-out from Knaresborough, Conygham carpark to the engine shed in Wetherby. (2 April 2017)
Part of the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance (YSA), the scooters filled the car park, with people, scooters and exhaust fumes!
Have a look at our video from the day.
One thought on “Video: over 900 scooters meet in Knaresborough”
I always thought a real scooter was a Vespa or lambretta. There are a lot of other brands there, surely they have no place at this event. If your going to look silly, at least do it authentic.