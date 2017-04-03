Video: over 900 scooters meet in Knaresborough

Share Share +1 Shares 226

Over 900 scooters took part in a run-out from Knaresborough, Conygham carpark to the engine shed in Wetherby. (2 April 2017)

Part of the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance (YSA), the scooters filled the car park, with people, scooters and exhaust fumes!

Have a look at our video from the day.