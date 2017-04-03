Harrogate tax specialist “leaps” to sponsor fledgling Yorkshire fishing guide business

Share Share +1 Shares 52

A tax specialist has “leaped” at the chance to help a fledgling North Yorkshire fishing guide business reel in the clients.

Ahead of the start of this Thursday’s Yorkshire Salmon Season (6 April 2017), Harrogate-based Outhwaite Associates has sponsored Yorkshire Game Fishing, which will “guide” fly-fishers to the best spots the River Ure has to offer.

Yorkshire Game Fishing has been launched by Philip Ellis, who has given up his Northallerton landscaping firm to make a career from his life-long passion for fly-fishing.

Thanks to the Outhwaite Associates sponsorship, Mr Ellis has able to purchase a boat, which will be moored on the River Ure at Newby Hall, and used by anglers hoping to catch salmon and sea trout.

Mr Ellis said: Thanks to significant environmental improvements along the course of the waterways, The Ure is once again becoming one of the superior salmon fishing rivers in England. Many fly-fishers are abandoning the famed Scottish rivers and making the journey instead to North Yorkshire, where they are taking advantage of the opportunities that lie below the Ure’s surface. I’m extremely grateful to Outhwaite Associates in helping to support my business by sponsoring the boat. I’m very much looking forward to Thursday and the new prospects that lie ahead.

Mr Outhwaite said: Fishing has been a passion of mine for longer than I care to remember, and, over the last two years fishing The Ure, I have got to know Phil well. When he told me he was giving up his landscape business to become a full-time fishing guide, I asked if I could help in any way, hence this sponsorship. With his connections, knowledge, and new boat, I’m confident Phil will be reeling in the clients from day one. I’m certainly looking forward to spending a few afternoons in his company.

Further information about Yorkshire Game Fishing can be found on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/UreSalmonForum/