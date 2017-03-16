County Council say that introduction of parking restrictions in Harrogate Saint’s Area are being reviewed

Share Share +1 Shares 9

The problems around parking in the Saints area of Harrogate was briefly discussed at the North Yorkshire County Council Area Committee today (16 March 2017) – that is the forum of the County Council representatives for the area.

Councillor John Ennis said that he had been contacted by some local residents with concerns that the area around St Winifred’s and St Hilda’s, along with adjoining roads, was being used as a car park. The area is used extensively by the two local schools, Fishers and St Aidans, and Harrogate Hospital.

Cllr Ennis said that some locals were experiencing blocked drives, there was emergency vehicle access issue and there was limited parking for local residents.

The group said that they were looking at making the area a residential parking zone in during 2018.

Although the group didn’t fully look at the issue, it was not clear where the current vehicles would park and if parking restrictions would simply move the problem.

Also with issues such as this it is important that changes are only made that reflect the sentiment of the majority. While Cllr Ennis will have received complaints, there will also be many that are supportive of hospital staff parking in their area, given the community work that they do.