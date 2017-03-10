Extra 36 buses during planned rail strike on Monday

Share Share +1 Shares 24

Transdev is to run extra journeys on its flagship route, the 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds to help keep passengers on the move during planned rail strikes.

Many passengers who normally use Northern rail services will be looking for an alternative way to work, shopping or a night out on Monday (13 March 2017) after members of the RMT union voted to take 24 hour strike action in a dispute over the role of train guards.

It is expected to run about 40 per cent of its normal train timetable during the 24 hours of strike action and it would

With the train operator expecting to cancel six out of ten of its services on Monday, and no trains expected to run on major routes after 5.30pm between Leeds and Harrogate – Northern Rail will be using more than 100 trained managers to carry out conductor duties.

Transdev is gearing up to provide an alternative travel option between Ripon, Harrogate and the heart of Leeds city centre.

Transdev General Manager Keith Roebuck said: We already run services on many of the busiest routes across our region, and we’re planning to run an enhanced timetable on Monday to make sure rail passengers who need to travel can still do so. Many of those who travel regularly with us on the 36 between Harrogate and Leeds have already switched to us from the train, and they tell us our frequent service, high quality and great value for money are the reasons why. We also go straight to the heart of the places we serve, including into the centre of Leeds – and with parking expected to be a big problem on rail strike days, the bus really is the sensible choice. We think those who’ve not tried the bus for a while will be pleasantly surprised by what we have to offer. We’re ready to come to the rescue on Monday with extra buses, and while no-one welcomes industrial action, we hope more people who try our buses for the first time that day will choose to stay on board with us.

Extra buses will operate on key routes across the North, including on the 36 between Ripon, Harrogate and the heart of Leeds city centre. There’s a bus every 10 minutes during the morning and evening peaks on the 36, with extras leaving during the morning from Stand 1 at Harrogate bus station, running fast through to Leeds. Extra buses will be on standby at Infirmary Street in Leeds through the evening to get customers home safely.

Details of extra services and great value for money fares are available on The Harrogate Bus Company’s website at: www.harrogatebus.co.uk