Seafood Pub Company buys Red Lion pub as part of continued expansion

The Seafood Pub Company (SPC), the award-winning country inn, restaurant and pub group, has today announced the acquisition of The Red Lion pub in Harrogate.

As part of the deal, the property, based in South Stainley, North Yorkshire, is set to undergo a £1.5 million development programme and will reopen under a new name in the summer.

Acquired on a freehold basis, the property will relaunch as a pub, restaurant and function space with 260 covers and modern guest bedrooms.

Situated on a 1.8 acre site, will maintain its original exterior whilst taking on the SPC signature interior design features.

It will serve SPC’s award-winning menu of pub classics and seafood specials, using fresh produce sourced from legendary fisherman Chris Neve, father of SPC founder Joycelyn Neve.

The Seafood Pub Company, which is backed by Penta Capital, currently has 10 sites situated across the north and north-west of England. The purchase of the Red Lion pub in Harrogate is part of a continued growth strategy which expects to deliver more acquisitions over the next 12 months.

Since its inception in 2010, the company has grown significantly, now employing more than 280 people, with a turnover exceeding £11 million.

Andrew McLean, executive chairman, SPC, said: We’ve been looking at a number of sites in the area for some time and, as a striking, and well-located site, it was exactly the sort of property we were looking for.

Joycelyn Neve, managing director, Seafood Pub Company, added: We are incredibly pleased to be able to take our award-winning food to Harrogate and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the local community, to make sure we are delivering menus and service fitting of the area and its people.