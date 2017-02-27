Police renew appeal over unsolved Knaresborough hit-and-run case

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 177

North Yorkshire Police, along with relatives, have today returned to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Knaresborough.

Bill Hendry was knocked down while crossing Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough at 9.38am on 26 February 2007 – today marks the 10th anniversary of the unsolved case.

The 75-year-old had been to the Post Office with his dog, Abby. After running him over, the driver fled the scene and Mr Hendry died in hospital the same day.

Mr Hendry’s family visited the scene today to lay flowers by the roadside.

In a statement the family said: Bill was a fit and healthy man who was robbed of his life. We’ve also been robbed of a kind and caring father and grandfather. As a family we feel that Bill was tragically killed by a driver who behaved in a cruel and callous manner. They left the scene without facing up to the responsibility of their actions. Ten years on they have still not had the courage to come forward. We feel that someone does know who was responsible for Bill’s death. Today we urge them to come forward to help the police, and help us finally have some closure as a family.

Police have always believed that the driver – who was travelling at speed – knew they had struck Mr Hendry. Despite an extensive investigation at the time and subsequent case reviews, nobody has been brought to justice for his death.

Detective Chief Inspector David Ellis said: A decade on, this remains a very, very raw and distressing case for Mr Hendry’s family. Whoever was driving that car knew full well that he or she had hit Mr Hendry. But instead of helping him, they left him lying in the middle of the street. It’s often said that time is a healer, but Mr Hendry’s family have had to spend the last ten years knowing that the person who left him to die has never been brought to account for their actions. I’m standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them today, on the spot where he was killed a decade ago, because the passage of time can turn up fresh information. People’s lives change. Someone may feel like they couldn’t share vital information with us at the time but may want to do the right thing and come forward now. If that person is you, I’d urge you to get in touch with us for the sake of Mr Hendry’s family.

Det Chf Insp Ellis said Stockwell Lane is a busy residential route used by commuters, and investigators believe the driver probably lived or worked in the area at the time.

He added that the vehicle that hit Mr Hendry would have been damaged, and someone who was close to the driver may have had suspicions at the time but decided not to act on them.

People nearby told police they heard the collision but nobody saw the vehicle involved.

Detectives believe it was a small car or van, and it drove off in the direction of Boroughbride Road.

Mr Hendry was wearing a green Barbour jacket, glasses and a cloth cap. He had just untied his dog, Abby, who was waiting outside the Post Office, and was crossing Stockwell Lane near the junction of Chain Lane when he was hit. Abby survived.

North Yorkshire Police has set up a dedicated phoneline for this appeal. If you have any information relating to the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call 01904 618 681.