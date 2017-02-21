New All Bar One set to spring up in Harrogate this March

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 68

All Bar One is getting ready to open the doors to its brand-new Harrogate bar and will be set to welcome locals, tourists and shoppers alike on Saturday 4 March 2017

The new bar, which marks the brands first Harrogate venue, has created 23 new jobs for the local area and is located on Parliament Street.

Commenting on the launch, All Bar One Harrogate general manager, Marta Halewska said: We’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming locals, shoppers and tourists to our brand-new bar. Guests can experience the contemporary design, together with the fresh tastes of our new menu and indulge in some perfectly crafted cocktails. The bar looks absolutely fantastic, and the team can’t wait to start meeting guests and we would encourage anyone who hasn’t been to All Bar One to pop in and experience it for themselves! We are delighted with the location of this All Bar One, right in the centre of Harrogate, which will be the perfect place to relax after a hard days shopping!

All Bar One Harrogate will features dishes from around the globe, incorporating everything from mix-and-match small plates to hand crafted burgers, to an exciting brunch menu.