Gino D’Acampo to open a restaurant in Harrogate

Gino D’Acampo has announced that he plans to open a fourth Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant in Harrogate, this June. The new restaurant which comes complete with an allyear roof terrace, will open just in time for summer, serving lunch until late seven days a week.

Located on Parliament Street, at the previous Bar and Grill location, the new restaurant opening follows the launch of Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant in Leeds, just before Christmas.

Gino is a regular on TV with Gino’s Italian Escape now into its fourth series, a regular slot on This Morning and other primetime shows including Celebrity Juice, alongside his close friend Leigh Francis, who is better known to fans as Keith Lemon.

Gino first made his move into the eating out market with the launch of Gino D’Acampo My Pasta Bar in central London and then moved into restaurants when he teamed up with friend & business partner Steven Walker, founder of Individual Restaurants.

The opening in Harrogate follows the hugely successful launch of his restaurant brand Gino D’Acampo My restaurant in Manchester, London’s Euston station and Leeds. Gino plans to open more pasta bars & restaurants in major cities and travel hubs, both in the UK and internationally.

The 150-cover restaurant is over two floors and includes an open kitchen, deli bar, Prosecco Bar and a stunning all-weather roof terrace, with an additional cocktail bar that is sure to be a big hit with summer sun seekers.

The design has a true Italian feel, with the use of white marble, washed woods and Riva green leather, reflecting Gino’s passion for his homeland of Naples in Southern Italy.

Gino said: When I am back home in Italy I love visiting cool bars for Aperitivo….an Italian tradition for a pre-dinner drink with friends. I love it. “At My Prosecco Bar its Aperitivo time 4pm while 6.30pm everyday where my guests can drink, relax and also enjoy some wonderful Cicchetti on me! Salute!”

He goes on to say. “After the success of My Restaurant in Leeds I decided that it was Harrogate’s time to get a taste of Gino. I visited Harrogate for the very first time 7 years ago and fell in love with the town’s people, its elegance and its charm. Harrogate is very cool, I want to be part of it!