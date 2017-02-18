Interior Design firm announces location of its new Harrogate Showroom

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 7

Yorkshire-based interior design firm Furnish & Fettle has announced the location of its new Harrogate showroom to support its continued expansion plans. The new Furnish & Fettle showroom will be situated at 10, Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ and will be opening in Spring 2017, marking an exciting addition to their fast growing interiors business, which already boasts a showroom in the market town of Wetherby.

The new 1,300 square foot Harrogate premises are in the previous home of David Love Antiques in the Montpellier Quarter of the town and occupy the ground floor of a five-storey Victorian stone-faced building.

Glyn Goddard, co-owner of Furnish & Fettle said: We are really pleased to have secured these premises on Royal Parade, with the help of Montpellier Property Consultants. It’s the ideal location for us and our brand, with a large footfall and a great mix of surrounding businesses from independent cafes to exclusive retail outlets.

The interior design firm first set the wheels of growth in motion after its acquisition of James Brindley of Harrogate’s interior design division earlier this month, which included the transfer of the interior design team and the library of designer pattern books to Furnish & Fettle.

Glyn said: These are exciting times at Furnish & Fettle. We are very much looking forward to embarking on the next phase of our growth plan by completing the re-fit our new Harrogate showroom and opening our doors to the people of Harrogate.

The new Harrogate showroom will be given a full make-over in the coming weeks before its official opening in Spring 2017, and feature inspiring room sets and a dedicated interior design consultation area with a library of over 1,000 designer fabrics and pattern books. The showroom will also showcase luxury soft furnishings, furniture and smaller pieces for customers to pick up and take away to add an additional flair to their interiors.

As part of their expansion, Furnish & Fettle are recruiting for positions in both their Wetherby and Harrogate showrooms for roles in retail, management and interior design.