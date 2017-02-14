Vortex Commerce launch pre-ordering system at historic Lancashire County Cricket Club

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 20

Harrogate eCommerce agency Vortex Commerce have launched a custom pre-ordering system into historic Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) using the InfoGenesis Point of Sale provided by Verteda.

The pre-ordering system, created by Magento specialists Vortex, is installed in many stadiums around the UK where it allows fans attending events to pre-order their food and beverages prior to the event. This can be done either through their computer or via the app.

Being able to pre-purchase refreshments in such a convenient way reduces queueing at crucial times, speeds up transactions at the till, and allows the venue to promote special offers. The end goal is always to improve the overall customer experience and their satisfaction at the event. Pre-ordering can occur several days in advance, and conveniently locates the closest pick-up point to you within the arena or stadium.

The launch is representative of LCCC’s commitment to their fans and their dedication to improve their customer’s event experience. Incorporating this kind of technology into such a renowned club expands their potential to target and deliver a better fan experience – hugely desirable traits for large sports clubs such as LCCC. Venues can also choose to use the option to have hidden ‘invite only’ events to allow certain groups access to this functionality. This allows the venue to promote pre-ordering to season ticket holders, box orders or special groups. It can also include items that aren’t available for general sale such as discounted products and promotions.

Operations Director Rich Kenny said: It’s so important for event managers to focus on customer experience at events. We at Vortex are pleased that such a historic club are focusing on improving and innovating in this area. It shows a real statement of intent regarding how they prioritise fan involvement in events.