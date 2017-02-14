Long-jump success for Jacob Fincham-Dukes in America

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Harrogate athlete, Jacob Fincham-Dukes, is now in the USA on an athletics scholarship at Oklahoma State University.

Competing in long-jump at the weekend, at the Don Kirby Invitational event, New Mexico, he jumped a mammoth 7m 86cms.

The mark gives him the qualifying distance for the European Under 23 championships to be held in Poland in July . It is a new Personal Best jump and takes him to No 1 in the UK for all age jumpers, No 1 in Europe for under 23s and 5th in Europe overall and 14th in the World.

Jake said: I am coming back to my best after an injury hit season last year and am looking to make the leap into being a full international with GB. My aim is to medal at the under 23 European Championships but see if I can get the World Championship qualification of 8m 15 cms and jump in the Olympic Stadium in London this year.

It was also the longest indoor jump ever by someone in their first year of the under 23s.

From a USA perspective it was a new Oklahoma State University record and qualifies him for the prestigious NCAA finals in March.