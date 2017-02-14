DanSing release free scholarships

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

To mark Yorkshire performing arts group, danSing’s 10th Anniversary, Sarah Britton from The Friends of Alfie Martin has offered scholarships to two aspiring young performers to join danSing in 2017.

Recipients of The Alfie Martin Scholarship will receive free weekly musical theatre classes with professionals at danSing for a year and take part in “danSing for Shine” at the Harrogate Theatre on Sunday 18 June 2017.

Sarah Britton said: The Friends of Alfie Martin have been delighted to work with danSing at last year’s festive concert and at our Midsummer Ball and we hope to do so again in the future. The levels of professionalism demonstrated by this talented company would not be out of place in the West End. As a local charity, we are excited to collaborate with such a creative team.” danSing director, Jane Waring commented: “We are thrilled and extremely grateful to Sarah for this generous offer.” Musical Director, Helen Leaf, explained: “danSing has an excellent record of helping young performers who are auditioning for colleges and shows through high quality teaching in theatre skills, stage practice and audition techniques. The Alfie Martin Scholarships will help us to train more musical theatre artists of the future.

danSing’s programme of events for 2017 continues with an exclusive opportunity to work with West End leading lady, Anna-Jane Casey (Billy Elliot, Cats, Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, BBC Proms) at a Musical Theatre Masterclass on Thursday 23 February 2017, Brackenfield School, Harrogate.

For further details about the Alfie Martin Scholarships or the Musical Theatre Masterclass please contact Jane Waring on 07900430448 janewaring@hotmail.co.uk or Helen on 07815781753 h.leaf1@ntlworld.com For more about danSing visit www.dansingstudio.co.uk or www.facebook.com/dansingstudio/