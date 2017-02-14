11 more Special Constables for North Yorkshire

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 4

A lifeguard, riding instructor, students and a train guard are among the latest recruits to join North Yorkshire Police’s Special Constabulary.

11 new volunteer police officers were attested at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 February 2017 in front of family and friends.

The attestation – which is when the officers are sworn in and given their warrant cards – followed their rigorous, initial training course and they will now be assigned tutor constables out on their beat who will oversee their probation period over the next two years.

Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Winward, said: I am delighted to welcome our latest volunteer recruits to the North Yorkshire policing family. The role of a Special Constable embodies the true spirit of our communities – people who invest their own time and who are prepared to put themselves at risk, to help and support others, and who in turn, are supported by their families, friends and loved ones. I am extremely proud to welcome these new officers to North Yorkshire Police and congratulate them as they move onto the next stage of their training.

Julia Mulligan, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, added: “Julia Mulligan, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, added: I recognise the enormous contribution that specials make in helping their communities be safe and feel safe and I congratulate the 11 specials joining the North Yorkshire Police family today. The commitment, time and effort shown by specials is inspirational and I wish them all the best of luck in their new role and keeping North Yorkshire as one of the safest places in England.

The officers will be based at York (5), Harrogate (2), Richmond (1), Filey (1), Malton (1) and Whitby (1).

Special Constables, or “specials” as they are also known, are volunteer officers who give up their own time to support their regular colleagues.

They play a key role in local policing and have the same uniform and powers in law as regular police officers, including the power of arrest.

Specials come from all walks of life and volunteer a minimum of four hours a week to their local police force, forming a vital link between the regular (full-time) police and the local community. However, the role of specials can also extend into more complex areas of policing.