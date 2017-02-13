Local student wins prestigious scholarship to develop his engineering know how

Tom Mitchell, former student of Harrogate Grammar School, is one of an elite set of engineering students who has been awarded a Diamond Jubilee Scholarship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Tom Mitchell, former student of Harrogate Grammar School, is one of an elite set of engineering students who has been awarded a Diamond Jubilee Scholarship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). The Diamond Jubilee Scholarships are handed out to students who achieved at least 3 ‘As’ in their A-Levels or Advanced Highers and have accepted a place on an IET accredited engineering or technology degree course this autumn.

This year, 100 scholarships have been awarded to students who started either a masters or an undergraduate engineering degree at a UK based university in the autumn of 2016.

Jeremy Watson CBE, IET President, said: In a world where technology is moving faster than ever before, I believe we need to think more broadly and remove unnecessary barriers that might be discouraging more young people from becoming engineers. In other words, we need to be more inclusive about inspiring and recruiting the next generation of engineers. With this in mind, we are really pleased to give financial help to over 100 young people as a result of our prestigious Diamond Jubilee scholarships. We hope that they will go on to become the leaders of tomorrow in an industry which offers a diverse range of exciting opportunities and challenges.

This contribution to students is further evidence of the IET’s ongoing commitment to minimising the skills gap by encouraging talented students to study IET accredited courses, which will put them on a path that is not only challenging and rewarding, but is also vital to the UK economy.

Tom Mitchell, who is currently studying Engineering at the University of Cambridge, says: I am proud to have been awarded an IET scholarship and it will be a great help in assisting me financially during my time at university. As well as the sponsorship, I have been given a student membership of the IET, which will give me access to opportunities such as engineering workshops and conferences. To achieve the award, I had to fill out an application, detailing my academic achievements and reasons for choosing engineering.