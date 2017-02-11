Missing 26-year-old Heslington woman

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Police are appealing for information after a 26-year-old woman from Heslington has been reported missing.

Amy Crellin was last seen at 3pm today on Heslington Road, York. Police believe Amy may have been heading to York Railway Station and are appealing to anyone who has seen her, had contact from her, or knows where she is, to contact them.

Amy is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim build with blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit, a black bobble woolly hat, a dark green coat with grey boots. She was also wearing iPod earphones.

Anyone who has information that could assist the police’s search for Amy is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.