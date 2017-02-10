Customers say they like their 36 Bus Service

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Passengers have given a thumbs up to the 36, Yorkshire’s famous top of the range bus service linking Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds, in the first test of customer satisfaction since a £3.3million relaunch.

The Harrogate Bus Company re-launched the 36 with the brand identity Riding: Redefined a year ago this month, following a £3.3 million investment in 14 buses by parent company Transdev. The vehicles were built to a specification that featured quilted leather seats, free superfast Wi-Fi, USB power points at every seat, and a glazed panoramic roof.

The company asked passengers for their views on the route – what they like, and what could be better.

The results survey existing customers:

Over 75% of customers say the 36 is a better option than driving or taking the train

56% of the 36’s customers could have used their cars, but chose the bus instead

74% customers couldn’t name anything they’d want to see improved on the 36

70% couldn’t name anything they disliked

Over half of customers surveyed choose the 36 at least twice a week

The survey was limited to already converted customers. A more meaningful survey would be of the wider public, those who don’t currently use the service. They aksi retain a confusing ticketing structure that offers variable value for money, depending on the zone you get on or get off.

The Harrogate Bus Company General Manager Keith Roebuck said: We’re very encouraged by these results, which show an amazing 97 per cent customer satisfaction rating for the 36 in the first year since its relaunch. The 36 offers sumptuous seats, more leg-room and the technology to be connected on the move. We provide a comfortable, frequent and friendly service and the highest quality at best value for money fares. We know that our regular customers love the 36, and these outstanding results show how popular it really is – and that it’s winning more and more new customers who prefer it to taking the train or driving. These are very encouraging results, but for us they are only the beginning. Our whole team on the buses and behind the scenes is working hard to make the 36 even better in year two.