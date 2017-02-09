Michael Newby to step down from leading Visit Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 5

Harrogate’s destination management group, visit Harrogate, is having a re-structure of leadership.

The current director, Michael Newby will leave the organisation in March 2017.

The Visit Harrogate Board has said that the change in personnel has allowed them to review the needs of the business and create a revised lead role encompassing much of the Director role, but with a remit to build on the achievements to date and spearhead the next stage of the development.

Visit Harrogate is based in Conygham Hall in Knaresborough. It is part financed by Harrogate Borough Council and part self-funded.

The roll is being listed online:

https://jobs.theguardian.com/job/6450555/chief-executive/?LinkSource=PremiumListing