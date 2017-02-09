Harrogate man jailed for child sex offences

Malcolm Peter Barwick of Woodfield Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty on 16 January 2017 – the first day of his trial – to two counts of sexual activity with a teenage girl under 16

A 64-year-old Harrogate man has been jailed by York Crown Court for a total of three years and ten months for sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs.

Malcolm Peter Barwick of Woodfield Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty on 16 January 2017 – the first day of his trial – to two counts of sexual activity with a teenage girl under 16 between 2009 and 2011 and one count of sexual activity with a second teenage girl under 16, between 2010 and 2012. He also pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent photographs of a child. He was sentenced on 8 February 2017.

Barwick was also ordered to forfeit an indecent photograph and computer equipment, sign the sex offenders register for life, and was issued with a sexual offences prevention order until further order.

He allowed the girls to stay over at his home and at one point he asked one of the girls to wash him in the bath. He also massaged both the girls on separate occasions.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Fiona Ayre of Harrogate police, said: Barwick took advantage of the girls’ ages and trusting nature. He groomed the girls for his own sexual gratification. Grooming children is child abuse and this case must serve as a warning to all of the consequences of such abuse. I hope the outcome of this case provides the victims with some degree of closure. We all need to be alert to the signs of the sexual grooming of children and report any concerns to the police, they will be fully investigated.

We urge anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse to contact the police, regardless of how long ago the abuse took place. It’s important that victims are offered the support and advice that is available to them.

Your information could also trigger measures that are put in place to protect other victims, and help to inform a bigger picture of offending. Both of which can help to protect and potentially reduce the risk to future victims.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, call your local police on 101. If you are in immediate danger, please call 999. If you prefer not to go direct to the police and you are not in immediate danger, you can contact a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) in your area.

Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s SARC can be contacted on 01904 669339.