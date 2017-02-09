Fail-to-stop collision between North Deighton and Cowthorpe

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a fail-to-stop collision involving two vehicles on Ox Close Lane, between North Deighton and Cowthorpe which left one driver injured.

At about 8.30pm on Friday 3 February 2017, a car believed to be either silver or light in colour, collided with a red Ford Fiesta, close to the junction with the A168.

The collision caused heavy damage to the driver’s side wing mirror of the Fiesta and the driver’s door window to be smashed. The driver also suffered cuts to her hands and face as a result.

The driver of the silver / light coloured vehicle, which will have had damage to its driver’s side, drove away without stopping leaving the injured driver of the Fiesta at the scene.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the collision. In particular, if you were the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop, or you have any information which could help to identify the driver or vehicle, please get in touch.

Please call 101, select option 2 and ask for Tim Craven or email Tim.Craven@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170022421.