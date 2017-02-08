Landlord fined for failing to carry out improvements to a Harrogate property

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 10

A man from Sheffield has received a fine for failing to maintain a rental property to a sufficient standard.

Damian John Green, of Heather Lea Avenue, Sheffield pleaded guilty to non-compliance of an Improvement Notice for defective and rotten window sashes and frames, despite the initial notice being varied to provide additional time for compliance within a time-frame agreed with the landlord.

Mr Green failed to carry out the works within the agreed time of the variation notice.

The case was heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 January 2017. The defendant did not attend. Mr Green entered a guilty plea by post and was fined £400, ordered to pay the council’s costs of £351 and a victim surcharge of £40.

The Improvement Notice was issued in relation to Mr Green’s property at Flat 2, 15 Robert Street, Harrogate.

Councillor Mike Chambers is Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for Housing. He said: This successful prosecution demonstrates the council’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the rights of private tenants in the district. We are dedicated to ensuring that landlords operate within the law and provide safe accommodation for residents. We do not tolerate poor housing standards or complete disregard for tenant welfare. Wherever possible we will continue to work with landlords to improve the private rented sector, but will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary, and prosecute for further disregard and non-compliance as a last resort.