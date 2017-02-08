Bus firm bids fond farewell to ‘Gentleman Jim’

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Bus firm Transdev Blazefield is bidding a fond farewell to the man holding its purse strings, as its Finance Director Jim Wallace begins a well earned retirement.

Jim has been with the Harrogate-based company for eleven years, and has safely steered the Lancashire and Yorkshire bus operator’s finances through a period of great change to its current status as a high-performing and growing business.

Jim says: “The bus sector has become more challenging in terms of maintaining a profitable business, with the speed of change evolving far more quickly. We’ve come through reductions in the Bus Service Operators’ Grant, lower reimbursements for carrying concessionary pass holders and the challenge of securing growth in a demanding market.

“I’ve enjoyed all my time at Transdev, and being able to help the business and let colleagues get on and do their jobs, knowing the finances and reporting are under control. Luckily I have had some very good staff supporting me through the years.”

“My role has been a varied one, and I’ve really enjoyed being involved in all of the businesses in our group, not just from a finance perspective but to help them all move forward.”

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby paid tribute to Jim’s professionalism. Alex said: “Jim is a true gentleman and has been a key figure behind the success of our business over the years – he’ll certainly be missed by all here at Transdev.

“Jim has performed a vital role in diligently managing our finances, allowing the company to deliver award-winning projects and progress further opportunities for growth.

“His financial stewardship and attention to detail has helped us to deliver a better bus service for thousands of passengers every day. He leaves with our very best wishes for a happy and healthy retirement.”

Jim’s successor as Finance Director is Nadean McNaught, who joined Transdev in December 2016 after a 20-year career in accountancy and finance.

But the last word goes to Jim, who already has a plan for his retirement in hand. Jim said: “It’ll be a quieter life for me, with hopefully three days a week supporting a local business or charity – and I plan to get some use out of my golf clubs and spend time at home with Jane!”

And will he be using the bus now he’s retired? He simply adds: “Yes, definitely!”