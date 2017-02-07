Lorry collision closes A1/ A59 junction Northbound

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 12

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the A1.

At around 12.10pm today, Tuesday 7 February 2017, a single vehicle collision happened on the A1 Northbound at junction 47, on the slip road towards the A59.

An HGV for David Fox Transport overturned on its side and headed back down the bank towards the main carriageway.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his seventies, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance with serious, but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

The slip road is currently closed and it is expected to remain closed for several hours. Diversions are in place. Please use an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, press and ask for PC 1532 Harrison or email Richard.Harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number NYP-07022017-0150 when passing on information.