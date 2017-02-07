Investigation continues after two found dead at farm near Thirsk

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 8

North Yorkshire Police were called to a property at Islebeck near Thirsk at 8.20am on Wednesday 1 February 2017 after concerns were raised for the occupants.

When officers arrived at the scene, sadly they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Extensive enquiries are underway to determine the full circumstances of their deaths which are being treated as unexplained at this time.

These enquiries include post mortem tests to help determine the cause of their deaths, the results of these tests will not be known for several weeks.

Searches have been carried out at the property including a forensic examination of the scene and further searches are due to be carried out in due course.

Police have also worked with the Health and Safety Executive, who are compiling a report for our investigation.

At this stage Police are not in a position to release the confirmed identities of the deceased as formal identification tests are still being conducted.