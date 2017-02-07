Harrogate anti-social behaviour operation scales down

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

An operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Harrogate has been scaled down.

Harrogate Police have been working in partnership with the Community Safety Team at Harrogate Borough Council on the operation, which sees officers and PCSOs engaging with the local community and enforcing Harrogate’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) when needed.

Operation Yeehaw has resulted in:

Ten arrests

Six Dispersal Orders being issued

13 alcohol seizures.

More than 40 young people were spoken to about their behaviour

A 16-year-old was given a Criminal Behaviour Order

Police also worked closely with local businesses, responding to their reports and addressing their concerns.

During Friday and Saturday, McDonald’s operates a 24-hour opening.

Jaspal Sambhi, Business Manager of Harrogate McDonald’s said: We certainly noticed a reduction in the number of incidents around Oxford St during the operation. The officers were very visible and it was great to have them around.

Laurence Connolly, Director of The Champagne Concept, said: Overall, I think the operation has been a huge success. The most material and important aspect of the programme for us has been an increase of police presence on our street in the evening. This police presence has meant the any anti-social behaviour is dealt with quickly and in many cases prevented. Provided this level of police presence is sustained, I am hopeful that the anti-social behaviour we were previously seeing can be minimised in the future, making Harrogate a more enjoyable place for Harrogate residents and visitors.

Inspector Penny Taylor, of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: Operation Yeehaw has seen very positive results, sending a strong message that we will not tolerate crime and anti-social behaviour in our town centre. The operation has now concluded, but we will continue to work with our partners to help keep levels of anti-social behaviour to a minimum and make sure that Harrogate’s businesses, residents and visitors feel safe.

Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities said: A joint approach has again proved to be an effective tool, combining the resources of the police and the council alongside the support of retailers in the town centre, linking the Radiolink scheme to CCTV and the police. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure a robust approach is being taken in tackling anti-social behaviour.

During the winter months and inclement weather, on-street issues generally decline. The test will come when milder weather returns and if this is a long-term fix for the issues.