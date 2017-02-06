Rossett School pupil through to Springboard’s FutureChef regional final

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 8

Fourteen year old Alice Young of Rossett School cooked up a storm to reach Springboard’s FutureChef Regional Final.

On 23rd January at Selby College young, aspiring chefs competed in FutureChef 2017. FutureChef directly relates to the national curriculum and gives young people a life skill. It aims to tackle the severe skills shortage facing hospitality by inspiring 12-16 year olds to develop their cooking skills and understanding of nutrition.

Springboard’s FutureChef features a four stage national competition, annually involving over 8,000 participants. It also includes classroom resources, chef demonstrations and skills challenges, and forms a link between schools and hospitality employers.

Alice Young from Rossett School beat five to reach the North-East Regional Final of Springboard’s FutureChef competition. Alice served a delicious menu of chicken thigh with a red wine jus and fondant potatoes, green beans and vine tomatoes, followed by an espresso crème brulee and almond biscuit. She will compete for a place in the National final on 7 February 2017.

Alice said: I cannot believe I have won and on my birthday too. It’s been a great experience and I am looking forward to the next round.

Adrian Dawes, from Selby College said: The standard has been absolutely amazing, from making fresh pasta to fresh pastry has really taken me by surprise. It is very inspirational to see young people with such a passion and talent for cooking.

Springboard Regional Manager Kerry Mabbley said: Springboard’s FutureChef was developed as a result of research into young people’s ideas about the hospitality industry. Research revealed that young people really admire high-profile celebrity chefs, yet surprisingly few genuinely consider a career as a chef! Springboard’s FutureChef provides teachers and young people with a wonderful insight into the wealth of career opportunities that the hospitality sector has to offer. Thank you to Hull College for their support of the FutureChef Programme.

The competition will culminate on 27 March 2017, with the National Final taking place at Westminster Kingsway College in London