Robbery on York cycle path

Police investigating a robbery on a cycle path in York are appealing for witnesses.

A man in his 30s was walking to work on the cycle path between James Street and Heworth Green Surgery when he was assaulted and his wallet was taken.

The incident took place at around 4.45am on Monday, 30 January 2017.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident. However, police are still appealing for any witnesses who were walking down the cycle path at that time, or who saw anyone leaving the scene.

Anyone with information should call PC Gordon Doudie 1423 at North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Gordon Doudie. You can also email Gordon.Doudie@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170016642 when passing on information.