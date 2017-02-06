Children and staff celebrate a milestone birthday at Harrogate nursery

A Harrogate nursery is celebrating its 10th birthday and calling on its children past and present to share their memories to help mark the special milestone.

Magic Tree Nursery, part of independent co-educational prep school Belmont Grosvenor, based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, Harrogate, opened its doors in January 2007 to provide all-year-round childcare for the under 2s.

To celebrate Magic Tree’s 10th birthday, staff cut a specially-designed cake and invited four Year 6 Belmont Grosvenor pupils – who joined Magic Tree as babies before moving onto the prep school – to mark the occasion.

The day care nursery is planning a big summer party on Saturday 17 June for current, former and potential new children to enjoy.

Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, Mrs Jane Merriman, and Deputy Nursery Manager Helen Green helped cut the birthday cake

Mrs Jane Merriman said: The Magic Tree Nursery is a unique provision in an idyllic rural location and it has been an absolute privilege for myself and staff to see tiny babies who start with us in nursery grow and develop into young, confident people ready to take on the world.

And the school is calling on families past and present to share their memories of Magic Tree Nursery during the past decade which will form part of a birthday display.