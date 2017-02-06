Calling all horse riders that use the Nidderdale Greenway

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 33

The Bilton Conservation Group is once again looking at the viability and need for dedicated sections of the Nidderdale Greenway for horse and riders.

The section between Bilton Lane and the viaduct is the busiest section of the greenway, with cyclists, walkers and horse-riders all sharing the tarmac path.

Ahead of a meeting of the Nidd Gorge Advisory Partnership meets in March 2017, the Bilton Conservation Group is asking for comments and interest in possible development, specifically for horse riders.

The yellow line, parallel to the Greenway, illustrates what was being developed as an idea from 2011-2016 i.e. before, during, and since the inception of the Nidderdale Greenway in 2013.

The initial plans were for a 2.5 metre dedicated strip of natural surface would have been hedged to the right forming a corridor for equestrians to use to alleviate anticipated ‘traffic congestion’ along this heavily used section. The hedge-line to the left of the yellow line would be carefully made up to deter people breaking through into the line if the horses.

At the the time, plans were dropped over concern for ongoing maintenance costs and the level of interest.

Please complete the form below if you have any comments. Comments are welcome from all users of the route and are sent through to the Conservation Group.

