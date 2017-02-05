Boston United 0 – 3 Harrogate Town

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Once again, York Street, Boston, proved a happy hunting ground for the Wetherby Roaders,as Harrogate ran out 3-0 winners over the Pilgrims.

For Town,Simon Ainge returned after suspension and Danny Ellis and Lewis Turner were recalled into the defence.

Harrogate posted their intentions as early as the second minute, when Warren Burrell’s forty yard lob over the stranded, Ross Durrant, bounced off the Pilgrim’s crossbar.

Ainge then headed a Joe Leesley free kick wide,while Boston retaliated with Ben Gordon shooting across Town’s goal.

However, it was Town who were looking the more dangerous and once again the bar came to Boston’s rescue when Turner’s drive took a slight deflection.

After thirtyone minutes,Town took a deserved lead when Leesley’s measured centre to the far post was headed in by the diving Ainge.

The visitors made a strong start to the second half with both Joe Colbeck and Turner shooting across the face of Boston’s goal.

Just before the hour mark, Louie Swain took advantage of a mix up between Durrant and Tom Batchelor,to shoot into an empty net for Town’s second goal.

This spurred the Pilgrims into life and they subjected the Town goal to a period of strong pressure.

A superb free kick from Richard Brodie flashed past Peter Crook and rattled the upright and soon afterwards,Brodie just failed to connect with sub, Lewis Hilliard’s dangerous low cross.

Ben Parker had to make an excellent last ditch tackle to halt Jay Rollins, but with ten minutes left Leesley made the game safe for Town.

The Town striker was brought down inside the area by Kalern Thomas,and referee,Anthony Tankard,had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot, from which Leesley blasted the ball past Durrant.

This result moved Town up to ninth place and sent the large travelling contingent of Town fans home in high spirits.

Town

1 Crook, 2 Turner, 3 Parker, 4 Burrell (Platt 83), 5 Shiels, 6 Ellis (c), 7 Colbeck, 8 Kerry (Thanoj 74),9 Ainge (Muskwe 78), 10 Swain, 11 Leesley.

Unused subs,14 Emmett, 17 Agnew. Bookings Shiels,Ellis,Swain, Leesley.

Scorers, Ainge 31,Swain 58, Leesley 81 pen,

Boston

1 Durrant, 2 Thomas, 3 Gordon, 4 Robinson, 5 Batchelor, 6 Chapman (Hawley 70),7 Rollins, 8 Gatter (Hilliard 54),9 Brodie. 10 Clarke (c), 11 Chippendale (Simmons 63).

Unused subs, 15 Fitzpatrick, 17 Yeomans. Bookings Gordon,Robertson. Man of Match Rollins

Attendance 1112

Report by John Harrison.