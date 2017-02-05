Body found in search for missing Steven Mead

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 1

Police searching for missing Steven Mead, 53, who went missing from Arden Hall at Hawnby near Thirsk, have found a body.

At around 12.15pm on Saturday 4 February 2017, a member of a search and rescue team involved in the search for Mr Mead found a man’s body in the River Rye on Snilesworth Moor.

Mr Mead’s family have been informed.

Officers have thanked the volunteer search and rescue teams who assisted with the search, members of the public who offered help, and everyone who helped to publicise the appeal for information.