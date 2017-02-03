Tadcaster Bridge set to re-open today

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Tadcaster Bridge will reopen later today (Friday afternoon – 3 February 2017)

Contractors have been working around the clock to finish the work as quickly as possible despite problems caused earlier in the project by high river levels and more recently by freezing conditions.

Final masonry is now in place and resurfacing of the road is complete.

Tadcaster Bridge was closed after its partial collapse due to the force of flood water from heavy rains during Christmas 2015.

Because of the importance of the bridge to Tadcaster’s community, the County Council started the massive task of reconstruction only two and half weeks after the bridge’s collapse and has pulled out all the stops to complete the project.

The 18th century grade two listed bridge has been reconstructed and widened with £3m from the Government and £1.4m from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.