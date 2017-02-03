Four new appointments at Wetherby’s Vital Technology Group

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

One of the region’s leading providers of business technology services, Wetherby-based Vital Technology Group, has appointed four new members of staff to its business development and account management teams.

Adam Oddy, Ben Dean, Kieran Philipson and Brice Morrow join the firm to help support continued growth and will be working with customers so they get the most out of Vital’s range of IT support, web development and telecommunications services.

Lee Evans, Vital’s founder said: We’re really pleased to have bolstered our business development team as part of our plans to accelerate our growth and double our turnover in the next financial year. Ben, Brice and Kieran have all joined as part of our academy programme; with experience in a mixture of customer facing roles and enthusiasm to develop their careers in a dynamic, exciting industry and within a supportive growth focussed business like Vital. Adam complements the team as our new business communications specialist and brings with him more than a decade of experience in designing, delivering and supporting unified, hosted and mobile communications solutions for businesses.

The new appointments follow an exciting 12 months of growth at Vital which has included a move to new premises to provide room for the planned growth of the business and the acquisition of a rival, Leeds-based IT firm.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam is married with two young boys and lives in Wetherby. He attended Boston Spa School and then studied mechanical and electrical engineering at Leeds College of Technology before moving into the B2B telecoms industry.

Adam said: I am keen to put my 12 years of telecoms experience to work and embark on a journey that will create a thriving division within the company.

Ben Dean, 30, lives in Harrogate and went to King James’s School, Knaresborough. In his previous role he was a B2B team leader and senior manager within the IT sector.

Ben said: I’m really excited to have joined Vital because it’s an ambitious business where I’ll be able to further enhance my knowledge of IT and help to play a real part in the company’s future.

Knaresborough born Brice Morrow, 24, went to the town’s King James’s School and comes from a background in IT sales.

Brice said: I’ve joined Vital at a really exciting time; there’s a great buzz around the place and the whole team is really ambitious and I’m looking forward to helping to take the company forward.