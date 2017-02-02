Appeal and warning to customers of Magical Dream Beds Ltd of Rotherham

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 2

North Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards team are urging anyone who has ordered or received a bed from Magical Dream Beds Ltd to contact them.

The call comes after officers investigating the death of a seven-month-old baby in York issued a safety warning to customers of a company called Playtime Beds Ltd to come forward.

Following the sudden death of the baby, Playtime Beds Ltd was served a notice by Sheffield City Council Trading Standards team in November 2017 to cease and desist trading.

However, as part of the investigation into Playtime Beds Ltd, officers have found that a company trading as Magical Dream Beds Ltd, which was set up by a former employee of Playtime Beds Ltd, has since supplied a bed designed and made by Playtime Beds Ltd. The bed was supplied after the cease and desist notice was served. This discovery has now prompted a further safety warning to unsuspecting customers of Magical Dream Beds Ltd.

North Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards team are now appealing to customers who have been in contact with Magical Dream Beds Ltd since 3 November 2016 to contact them.

A dedicated contact number has been set up for customers of both Playtime Beds Ltd and Magical Dream Beds Ltd. Please contact 01609 643642. Alternatively you can email OpVerbatim@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12160199607.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in relation to the investigation into Magical Dream Beds Ltd. For clarity, this is not in connection with the death of the baby.