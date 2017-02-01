Vandalism in the Nidd Gorge

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

In 2016 the Bilton Conservation Group in Harrogate, created a section of boardwalk from the busy Millennium Path into Bilton Fields, Nidd Gorge.

It runs alongside a naturally surfaced path which is adequate in dry weather, but becomes a sea of mud when it’s wet – the new boardwalk provided an alternative short section of dry boards to walk on.

Keith Wilkinson MBE, Bilton Conservation Group, said: Over the last three weeks vandals have seen fit to wreck the groups best efforts and stamp the boards to matchwood. On Friday, 3 February 2017, between 09.00-11.00 a small team of volunteers will strip back the damage, run reinforcing 2×2 timber down the centre and screw down new boards – the whole structure will be twice as strong as the original and should withstand further attacks!