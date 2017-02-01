Long-established Yorkshire law firm opens in Harrogate

Welcome to Harrogate ... the team from Milners solicitors including (from left) Simon Bass, Alexandra Knight, Mat Haynes, Jessica Savage, and Elizabeth Shaduwa

Milners have opened an office in Harrogate.

The law firm which first opened its doors in Leeds 120 years ago and has now has an office in Harrogate town centre.

The practice will link in closely with the firm’s headquarters at Whitehall Waterfront in Leeds in what it describes as “one of the longest office corridors in Yorkshire”.

Spearheaded by partner Mat Haynes, the Harrogate office team will specialise in the full suite of private and commercial law services, including conveyancing, wills, probate and inheritance planning.

Milners’ managing partner Simon Bass said: Harrogate’s popularity as a place to live and work continues to gather pace and we are delighted to establish an office presence here for the first time. This expansion represents a natural progression for us, as we have built up over many years a growing portfolio of personal and business clients across Harrogate and its surrounding towns and villages. It is also a signal of the confidence that we are investing in the district’s ability to continue to thrive – and be part of the centre of legal excellence that is emerging here to meet people’s needs and support that growth. In what we hope will be one of the longest office corridors in Yorkshire, Harrogate will have access to our pool of legal talent company-wide.

The office also marks a return to his Harrogate roots for Milners’ senior partner Giles Ward. He started his legal career in the town in 1992, in a case surrounding the collapse of a building on the corner of Parliament Street and The Ginnel during renovation work.

Founded by the late Yorkshire Coroner James Milner in 1897, Milners provides specialist advice for business in corporate law, commercial contracts, commercial property, development and construction, commercial litigation, insolvency and employment law.

Its expertise also extends to offer non-business related advice including residential property, personal injury, wills, trusts and probate and family law.

The Harrogate team includes Mat Haynes – commercial property partner; Jessica Savage – solicitor (Private Client – Wills Trusts & Probate); Elizabeth Shaduwa – solicitor (Residential); Alexandra Knight – paralegal; and Lucy Wood – legal assistant.