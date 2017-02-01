Ink cartridge business gets the green light for expansion

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Green Ink Cartridges in Harrogate have made a step forward after moving from online to a retail premises in the town.

The business is owned by Chris White who is now working alongside Dave Clement. They are looking to carve a slice of the multi-million UK ink cartridge industry.

Both come from a background of many years in the toner and printer ink industry.

Chris White, from Harrogate, explained more about the move: This is a big, but exciting step for the business to make. I previously ran a printer cartridge shop in Leeds, but it great to now open in Harrogate. We have just finished refitting and stocking a business unit at the Claro Court business centre – we are literally right next door to the Royal Mail sorting office.

Chris Robbins of Claro Court Business Centre said: We are delighted to welcome Green Ink to the Claro Court community and wish them every success. They are just the latest addition to the growing list of companies that have in the main prospered at Claro Court as their first business home. The vast majority of those companies expand on site, before moving into the traditional property market. We must have helped over 1,500 companies since we opened in 1990, but still have our first 2 tenants on site. The most recent additions to the Claro Court roster are Jack & Anchor, T Plus Drinks, Keith Hartwell Photography and James Brown Catering.

The shop is now open on the Claro Business Park, on Claro Road, adjacent to the Royal Mail sorting office.