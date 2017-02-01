Harrogate Grammar School students selected to represent at the newly established Harrogate Youth Council

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Harrogate Grammar School students have been selected to represent at the newly established Harrogate Youth Council

Three students from Harrogate Grammar School have been selected to represent at the newly established Harrogate Youth Council. Alexander Betts from year 7, Oliver Bean from year 10 and Mam Jallow from year 12 are very proud of having this responsibility.

Oliver Bean said: This is a really good opportunity to represent the views of young people and participate in discussions with students from other school. I wanted to participate in the Harrogate Youth Council (HYC) to make an impact on the local community and I hope that in the future I can represent young people at a national level.

The Harrogate Youth Council is a group which offers the opportunity to influence and inform decisions that affect young people in their local area. The youth council come together to collect the voice of the Harrogate young people and empower them to have their voice heard. The young people will campaign on issues that have been recognised and voted for by the young people of Harrogate as being important to them and their futures.

The youth council campaign to make a difference for the young people of Harrogate through great leadership, campaigning and decision making. The young people are currently collecting ballots from all young people in the Harrogate area and are waiting for the final results in order to begin their campaign work.

Further to this the youth council members also have the opportunity to represent Harrogate county wide and nationally by becoming a member of youth parliament. The students from Harrogate Grammar School were elected within the school council through a voting process.

Each individual had to apply for their position offering why they would make a great youth councillor.

Lena Kanabar, Family Outreach Support Worker said: Oliver, Mam and Alexander have been fantastic youth councillors and their individual skills have impacted the group positively.