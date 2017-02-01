Andrew Jones MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment 

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

This week local MP, Andrew Jones, signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in doing so pledging his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Friday 27 January 2017 marked the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history and Mr Jones will be speaking at the Annual Holocaust Memorial Service in Harrogate this weekend.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Andrew Jones MP commented: The Holocaust memorial events and services are an important opportunity for people from Harrogate and Knaresborough and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust. As time moves on, the Holocaust moves further away from being ‘living history’. It becomes ever more important therefore that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

Karen Pollock MBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance. We are very grateful to Andrew Jones for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.