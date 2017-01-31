Missing 15-year-old York girl Faye Simpson

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Police are looking to locate, 15-year-old, Faye Kathleen Simpson from York.

She last seen leaving her home in Heworth, York at 4.45pm on Saturday 28 January 2017.

It’s thought Faye was planning to head into York City Centre.

Faye is described as white, 5’6” and of medium build with shoulder length dark brown hair. She has piercings to her nose, ears and lip.

When she left home she was wearing baggy white t-shirt, black & white polo neck jumper, black coloured skinny jeans, burgundy jacket with fur trim, black Nike air trainers.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the police’s search for Faye is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12170016376.