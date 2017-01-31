Man in hospital following Harrogate carpark incident involving a hammer

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

North Yorkshire Police were called at 5.23pm on Sunday 29 January 2017 following reports that there had been a violent fight between a group of men in the car park of Harrogate Antiques Centre on Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate – it is believed a hammer was used during the altercation.

Officers attended the scene. One man, in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to York District Hospital with serious facial injuries. He is in a stable condition. Another man, in his teens, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital. He has been discharged.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information surrounding the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate Police Station.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170016475 when providing any information.