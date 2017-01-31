Fatal collision in Northallerton

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 0

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman has died following a collision with a tipper truck at the Tesco roundabout in Northallerton.

At 9.58am Tuesday 31 January 2017 an 85-year-old woman from Thirsk Road, Northallerton was involved in a collision with a red tipper truck at the roundabout near Tesco supermarket and Northallerton Library on Thirsk Road.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her leg and was taken to James Cook Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the woman or the red tipper truck with ‘Thompsons’ livery on the side, prior to the incident, to contact them.

The woman was dressed in a three-quarter length purple coat, wearing a green fleece hat and was carrying a shopping bag. Prior to the incident she was walking past Northallerton Library in the direction of the roundabout.

Police are also appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the woman to also contact them, to assist them in establishing the full identity of the woman.

Please dial 101 and ask to speak to DC1658 Kirsten Aldridge or email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police

Please quote reference 12170017375.

The 51-year-old male driver of the lorry is currently assisting police with their enquiries.