Police investigate after report of a man slapping 9-year-old in the face in Knaresborough

Police are investigating after a report of an alleged assault on St James Retail Park in Knaresborough.

At approximately 5.15pm on Thursday 26 January 2017

In the car park of St James Retail Park, near to Next

It is believed that the man slapped the child across the face.

The man is described as:

White

Aged mid to late 30s,

Large build

Approx. 5ft 9ins tall

Stubbly beard

Wearing a beanie hat

The child, a boy approx. 9-years-old with mousy brown hair and who was wearing a school uniform, is said to have been upset and scared at the time.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help us to identify the man and the boy and to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alex Langley. You can also email Alex.Langley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170015237