Harrogate Homeless Project receive generous donation following Christmas concert

The Harrogate Homeless Project have received a generous donation, worth over £4,700 with the inclusion of gift aid.

The charity has been generously supported by the Nidderdale Messiah group who hosted a concert during December 2016.

The Nidderdale Messiah began in 2004, with three main aim:

Herald the Christmas season

Raise money for charity

Have fun, singing and listening to Handel’s Messiah.

Their nominated charity for 2016 was the Harrogate Homeless Project. This is a charity that helps get homeless adults off the street and provide immediate accommodation. They then work with the individuals to get them back into a stable home and to avoid them being homeless again.

The Homeless Project has a hostel on Bower Street in Harrogate, but also operates a number of staging houses around Harrogate. Staging houses are used as a mid-way from the hostel to living in their own home. It’s financed by registering the residents for benefits, and by donations of money, food and other items. It also receives a great deal of support from the Harrogate Borough Council, who own the building and recently added more accommodation space to the rear of the property.

On Friday, 27 January 2017, a group from the Nidderdale Messiah visited the Homeless Project on Bower Street to have a tour of the facility and to present a cheque.

Chair of the Harrogate Homeless Project, John Harris, said: The Harrogate Homeless Project is here to provide a hand-up in order to get adult single people off the street, permanently. We are very appreciative of this donation and it will make a big difference to us.

Chairman of Nidderdale Messiah, Jane Burniston, said: We are very pleased to be supporting the Harrogate Homeless Project with this donation. Each year we look for the local charities where our donation is going to make a big difference. We also look for a charity that will get involved back with what we do and that has worked very well this team. The 2017 concert will be supporting the Easier Living Project and will be on the 26 November 2017.